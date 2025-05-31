Kannada Language Remark: South Indian Artistes Association Backs Kamal

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA) has issued a powerful statement in defense of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, urging the Karnataka government, the people of Karnataka, and the Kannada film industry to consider the true intent behind his recent remarks, which have stirred controversy.





In its official communication, the SIAA warned that the backlash against Haasan risks setting a “dark precedent” in both cinema and public discourse. The association expressed concern over the misrepresentation of a figure who has consistently championed unity across regional and linguistic boundaries, calling such actions a grave injustice.



The statement underscored Haasan’s enduring ties with Karnataka, citing his close relationships with iconic Kannada personalities such as Dr Rajkumar and the late Girish Karnad. It also recalled his unwavering support during a critical moment in the state’s history—specifically, when Dr Rajkumar was abducted. “Kamal Haasan was among the first to demand his release. He has always considered Dr Rajkumar as a brother and holds Dr Shivarajkumar in the regard of a son,” the letter noted.

The association strongly condemned efforts to portray Haasan as anti-Kannada, calling such narratives “entirely unacceptable.” It asserted that no rational individual could support a campaign maligning an artist of Haasan’s caliber and contributions.





“Kamal Haasan is a legendary figure who has transcended barriers of caste, religion, language, and region in his service to the arts. To question his integrity is to undermine decades of cultural unity and artistic excellence,” the statement concluded.

Support for Haasan has poured in from across the South Indian film fraternity, with many calling for a more thoughtful and respectful public dialogue.



Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, addressing the media in Chennai on Friday, stood his ground. “This is a democracy. I believe in the law and in justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is sincere. Only those with an agenda would doubt it. I’ve been threatened before. If I’m wrong, I will apologise. If I’m not, I won’t,” he said.