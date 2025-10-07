Bengaluru: Rajajinagar police of Bengaluru city arrested emerging Kannada actor-cum-director Hemant Kumar (33) on charges of sexual harassment to a Kannada actress based on a complaint from the victim. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody by a Bengaluru Court a couple of days back.

The director was arrested by Rajajinagar police after confirmation of him violating a Court order by posting defamatory posts online against the victim. The director faces charges of sexual harassment, intimidation among others.

In her complaint, the victim, a winner of a reality show in Kannada, alleged she came into contact with Hemant Kumar who offered her a lead role in his upcoming Kannada movie in 2022. The victim said she was offered Rs 2 lakh as remuneration, and she got Rs 60,000 upfront for her role.

After signing the agreement for the movie, the film production was hit by several delays and during the course of the film production, the victim alleged Hemant Kumar pressured her to wear revealing clothes and do bold scenes, against her wishes.

Things did not stop there, and the victim complained to the police over Hemant Kumar groping her and molested by touching her body inappropriately during the film shooting.

When she resisted constant pressure mounted on her by the director seeking sexual favours from her, the victim alleged Hemant sent goons to threaten her and she alleged the cheque given to her by the director for her role in the movie also bounced.

The victim alleged that Hemant alleged the director, uploaded her uncensored film scenes on social media platforms without her approval, causing damage to her reputation. Meanwhile, police continue their investigation into the case.