Kannada Blockbuster Apaayavide Eccharike Set to Thrill Telugu Audiences as Danger Boys

Following its phenomenal success in the Kannada box office, Apayaveedi Hechcharike is poised to woo Telugu audiences under its new title, Danger Boys. Filmmaker Srirangam Satish Kumar is spearheading the film's Telugu release.



The entire cast and crew traveled from Bengaluru to Hyderabad for a special event. The guests at the event drew parallels between Danger Boys and recent Kannada blockbusters like Dandupalya, KGF, and Kantara.



The trailer and songs were lauded. The speakers stated that the film could be the next Manjummel Boys in terms of its potential impact.



Danger Boys is written and directed by Abhijit Teerthahalli. The film features a talented main cast including Vikas Uthayya, Radha Bhagavati, Ashwin Hassan, Raghav Kodabadri, and Mithun Teerthahalli. A key contributor to the film's success is Sunaad Gowtham, who handled both the music and cinematography.



The team also unveiled plans for a sequel, which will be produced simultaneously in both Kannada and Telugu.

