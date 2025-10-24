Kannada Actress Chaitra J Achar Joins Prabhas’ Fauzi

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, the makers of his much-awaited collaboration with Hanu Raghavapudi finally unveiled the film’s title — Fauzi. Alongside the announcement came the superstar’s striking first-look poster, which has been setting the internet abuzz since morning.



In an exciting update, Kannada actress and singer Chaitra J. Achar has confirmed her presence in this period action-romantic drama. Known for her acclaimed performances in Sapta Sagara Dache Hello and 3BHK, Chaitra expressed her delight at being part of what she called “a beautiful creation by Hanu Raghavapudi.” The revelation came as a pleasant surprise to Prabhas’ fans across the country.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi stars Imanvi as the female lead, while Jayapradha, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher play pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, promising a rich blend of emotion and grandeur.

With Chaitra’s inclusion, yet another talented Kannada actress joins the Telugu film industry — following in the footsteps of Rashmika Mandanna, Krithi Shetty, and Rukmini Vasanth.