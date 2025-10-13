Kannada Actor Raju Talikote Passes Away

Manipal: Renowned Kannada film and television actor Raju Talikote (Rajesaba Maktumasab) passed away due to a heart attack on Monday. He was 59.

The actor had come to the location near Hebri of Udupi district for the shooting of a Kannada movie.

Kasturba Hospital Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said in a statement that around 1.30 am, Talikote experienced severe heart and respiratory problems and was immediately admitted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. Medical reports indicated that his condition was critical upon arrival. Doctors performed an urgent angioplasty to stabilize him. Despite the medical team’s efforts, he passed away in the evening.

Talikote was widely known for his versatile performances on both the big screen and television.

Born on December 18, 1965, in Talikote, Muddebihal Taluk of Vijayapura district, Raju began performing at the age of seven at his father’s theatre group, Sri Khangateshwar Natya Sangha, Talikote. He played notable roles such as Lohitashwa in Satya Harishchandra, Bala Parashurama in Renuka Ellamma, and Balachandra in Balachandra. Despite personal hardships—his father facing financial difficulties and his mother battling cancer—he worked as a hotel staff and lorry cleaner to support his family.

During 1977-78, he performed as a backstage artist with theatre troupes. His breakthrough came unexpectedly when he performed the role of Sumitra (Kivuda) in Talikotakaru Nataka, gaining widespread popularity. He later acted in numerous plays such as Disalunki, Hoovina Angadi, Devarege Nenapilla, and Kaalu Kedarida Hennu.

From 1984 onwards, he worked with Sri Sharif Shivayogi Vijaya Natya Sangha, Yankanchi, for three years, followed by Sri Hucheshwar Natya Sangha, Kamatagi, performing alongside his wife Prema Talikote until 1996. He featured in several acclaimed plays such as Hasiru Bale, Sainika Sahodari, Sri Garagada Madivaleshwara Mahatre, and Bus Conductor among others.

In 1998, he revived the Sri Khasateshwar Natya Sangha, performing major productions.

His recorded performances include Kaliyugada Kuduka (performed over 40,000 times), Kudukara Samrajya, Lattuguni Lakkavva, and Asali Kuduka, which gained immense popularity.

Raju Talikote appeared in over 35 Kannada films, including Hendthi Andare Hendthi, Punjabi House, Manasare, Pancharangi, Paramatma, Lift Kodtha, Jackie, Sugreeva, Kalla Malla Sullya, and Bheema Teerada.

Raju was honored with several titles including Hasya Ratnakara, Hasya Samrat, Comedy King, Cassette King, and Kannada’s Sendil. He received the Popular Award from the State Film Corporation in 2015, and in 2017, Columbia University awarded him a doctorate degree for his contributions to theatre and performing arts.