Kanika Tekriwal Joins Shark Tank India 5

JetSetGo Aviation Founder, Kanika Tekriwal brings sky-high ambition to India’s boldest entrepreneurship arena, Shark Tank India! A new Shark is coming this season and she’s bringing altitude, business acumen, and ambition. As the woman behind India’s first and largest private jet and helicopter charter company, Kanika embodies grit in motion and innovation at full throttle.



From battling early scepticism to scaling an aviation startup in one of the world’s most challenging environments, her journey is defined by resilience, razor-sharp business instinct, and relentless execution. Under her leadership, JetSetGo has transformed private aviation in India, making access smarter, service sharper, and operations more efficient.



Kanika Tekriwal said, “India is brimming with ambition, and a new generation of entrepreneurs are ready to lead on the global stage. Having built an industry by spotting and filling white spaces, I’m eager to share insights from aviation and help founders unlock the opportunities waiting to be seized. I’m excited to be part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank India and work with the game-changers shaping New India.”



Fasten your seatbelts, as Shark Tank India just got a new flight path. Catch Season 5 soon on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.