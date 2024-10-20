Kangana Ranaut finds it hard for buyers in Telugu states?

After a disaster like ‘Jigra’ featuring Alia Bhatt, some Telugu distributors are wary about distributing another Bollywood actress film in the two Telugu states. “Women centric movies are not fetching even bare minimums openings and it would be difficult for Kangana to release her film ‘Emergency’ without much fuss,” says a distributor. “Probably, she has to tour Hyderabad and promote her political thriller by hosting big events, only then it could create some buzz in trade circles," he adds.



Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film ‘Emergency’ has cleared a significant hurdle as it recently received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which portrays the controversial political period of the 1975 Emergency in India, has been under scrutiny for its depiction of historical events and figures, particularly former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is portrayed by Ranaut.

Of course, Bollywood teams are reportedly in discussions with Telugu distributors but no agreements have been finalized for the film to hit theaters. “Kangana's recent films "Chandramukhi 2" and "Dhakkad," had underperformed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In all likelihood "Emergency" would be released on a commission basis. In which, the film would release in theatres. Then all the collections are garnered and given back to makers, after deducting theatre rentals and 8 to 10% commission,” he informs.

He believes the film would attract more viewers in Telangana, particularly in the Nizam region, compared to Andhra Pradesh, where Hindi films generally receive less patronage.