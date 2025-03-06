Kanchana 4" A plane crash sequence without Raghava Lawrence- to be canned in Mumbai-Naigaon from 9th March.

Raghava Lawrence’s popular horror comedy series created and directed by Raghava Lawrence known for the iconic role in the franchise where he also stars as the lead across all the films. The Series began with " Muni," in 2007, followed by 2011,"Muni2","Kanchana. Kanchana 2 and Kanchana 3" were released in 2015 and 2019 making this franchise popular among the audiences over the years. ,'K4" is being produced by Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms PVT LTD





We always bring a sneak peek for our readers as we uncover stories -Read to know a detailed version of,” Kanchana 4”-About the next and the first shooting location in Mumbai suburbs’ -A studio situated in Naigaon-





The latest news making rounds in Mumbai is about -Director /actor Raghava Lawrence who is stationed in a posh 5-star hotel situated in Mumbai Juhu -Novatel -Our source updates,” Raghava Lawrence is presently staying in Novotel hotel. He was here to finalise the next schedule in Mumbai from the 9 March, it’s going to be a five days schedule in the outskirts of Mumbai...in Naigaon studious in the suburbs.





Elaborating more about the high-octane action sequence the source confirms,” They are planning a high-octane big action scene. They are canning a plane crash sequence with extras fighters from Mumbai. However, in this scene all action fight actors will also participate minus the hero Raghava Lawrence.





As per our confirmed source, the director/actor Raghava Lawrence has locked this film with a budget of 100 crs, with a first copy deal with producer Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms PVT LTD