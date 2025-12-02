Kamya Panjabi Calls Out Tanya Mittal's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 19

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has never minced words regarding her opinions on the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. This time, too, she has spoken strongly for Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, whose dramatic and unpredictable behaviour has been one of the most talked-about topics this season. In a recent interview, Kamya dissects Tanya's journey so far and says while her antics initially came across as "entertaining," they eventually turned "irritating" and even "problematic" when she started belittling her fellow housemates.



Kamya explained that when Tanya first entered the house, many viewers including her felt that she was playing some kind of exaggerated, quirky character. Her loud personality, exaggerated reactions, and over-the-top confidence made her stand out among her co-contestants. According to Kamya, people assumed Tanya was “fake,” but they still found her harmless and fun to watch in the early days. At that point, her behaviour came across as part of her strategy, something meant to stir drama and add spice to the show.



However, as days wore on, Kamya felt Tanya’s actions took a turn for the worse. What had started off as playful exaggeration slowly turned into behavior that Kamya describes as “irritating.” She pointed out that Tanya started talking in a demeaning manner, always saying something which was not true. These false pretensions, according to Kamya, were repetitive and tiring, not just for the viewers but also for her housemates who had to deal with her day in and day out.



In particular, Kamya fumed at an incident when Tanya allegedly body-shamed fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. "That was the time," Kamya said, speaking about the incident, "when Tanya's reality came into the foreground." For Kamya, this wasn't any argument or a mere casual taunt-this was a moral breach. Body-shaming, she asserted, speaks more to a person's true character than any dramatic outburst or gameplay tactic.



Kamya said,"Tanya’s inner nature has now become fully visible." She added this was the moment where Tanya “crossed the line” for her. According to Kamya, disrespecting or mocking someone’s physical appearance is never acceptable, no matter how heated a situation becomes. In a house where disagreements and fights are routine, body-shaming, she said, is not something viewers or contestants should take lightly.

Kamya further went on to say that Tanya’s repetitive patterns of behaviour made her less enjoyable to watch. What once seemed like a unique, quirky persona ended up feeling forced and predictable. The charm of unpredictability faded and was replaced by irritation both inside the house and among the audience who followed every twist of the show closely. As Bigg Boss 19 continues its dramatic journey, reactions like Kamya’s show how polarising Tanya Mittal has become. While some viewers still find her entertaining, many believe she has crossed boundaries that shouldn’t be crossed in a game, regardless of strategy or screen presence. Whether Tanya will reflect on this criticism or continue unchanged remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: her actions have sparked a conversation far beyond the Bigg Boss house.



This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.

