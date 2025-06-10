Working on Charan, Janhvi’s Look in Peddi Enriching…

Says designer Amritha Ram, who has dressed up celebrities like Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in Thug Life and currently working with Ram Charan and Janhvi for Peddi.

How did you approach styling Kamal Haasan for Thug Life, and what inspired your design choices?

When styling Kamal Haasan for Thug Life, our approach was guided by the script and collaboration with Manish sir and Kamal sir. We had a clear understanding of the character’s dressing style, behavior, and the storyline. Ravi Kesar’s color palette was also well-defined. Working with a great team makes it easier to deliver quality work. For the final look, we had to ensure the costume facilitated action, movement, and comfort while maintaining a specific aesthetic. Given the martial art element, I drew inspiration from Japanese fashion, which I have always admired. My mood board reflected this aesthetic, and we were able to shortlist the designs effectively.





How would you describe Kamal Haasan’s personal style, and how do you incorporate his preferences into your designs?

Kamal sir’s personal style is quite distinct—he prefers a specific color palette with browns, olives, blues, greys, and blacks, and loves incorporating different textures. He’s also very particular about fit. Having worked with him for a while, I have gotten to understand his preferences well. When designing for him, I take his likes into account and he always adds his own touches, which I appreciate as valuable lessons. During promotions, I try to fuse his preferences with my own ideas, and it’s worked well so far, so I am looking forward to more collaborations.





What was it like working with Ram Charan in Peddi, and how did you capture his on-screen persona through fashion?

Working on Peddi with Ram Charan and Jhanvi Kapoor has been a great experience. After working on films like Vaada Chennai, I learned a lot about crafting period films with costumes that bring characters to life. Our director knows his script inside out, and the DOP is in control of the looks, making it easier for me to work. It’s been an absolute pleasure working on this film, and it’s very much up my style.





How did you work with Janhvi Kapoor to bring out her character’s personality through fashion in Peddi?

Janhvi is a gorgeous girl and a submitting artist, making it a pleasure to dress her up according to the character’s requirements. For Janhvi Kapoor’s look in Peddi, I have drawn inspiration from the culture and region where the film is set. India is rich in culture, and every region has something beautiful to offer in terms of jewelry, texture, and patterning. I have done my homework on the region’s traditional wear and added a lot of sheen to it. I am excited about the look, and it’s going to be one of my favorites, but I will have to wait until the look is released to share more.





Can you walk us through your design process when creating costumes for a film, and how do you balance the director’s vision with your own creative input?

My design process starts with the narration, where I make notes and detail out specific areas. I discuss with the team, write down my thoughts—I am a fan of writing—and go through multiple drafts before creating a presentation. I gather visual references, images, and movie glimpses, and conduct research on the character, region, or mood. I create a mood board, adding and deleting elements until I am satisfied. It’s a creative process that’s different for each film and character. I am grateful for the opportunity to create costumes that bring characters to life, and I enjoy the process so much that I would love to do it over and over again.





What inspires your designs, and how do you stay current with the latest fashion trends in the film industry?

I find inspiration everywhere, whether it’s people watching on the roads or travelling and observing different cultures and forms of clothing. I also read a lot and subscribe to magazines and photo updates to stay current with the latest fashion trends. Since fashion is constantly evolving, I make it a point to stay updated, not just for my work but also for our brand, where every collection brings a fresh approach to silhouettes and color palettes. I love being on the go and managing this process efficiently.



