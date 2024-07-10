Kamal, Shankar combo magic, Rs 25 cr in Telugu states?

A leading distributor claims that it is difficult to value a film featuring Kamal Haasan and director Shankar who is known for delivering many blockbusters, so their upcoming film ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ which is releasing in the two Telugu states has enviable value. “Kamal is riding high on massive success of ‘Vikram and his charm and popularity are intact among Telugu viewers,’ he says and adds, “Similarly, director Shankar has become a household name in Telugu states after slew of blockbusters like ‘Oke Okkadu’ and ‘Aparachitudu’. Hence, the film is valued at Rs 25 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and sky is the limit for its overall collections,” he points out.



'Indian 2' has been in production since 2019 and is finally ready to hit theatres after almost five years. The film also titled as 'Hindustani 2' in Hindi faced delays due to Covid-19 pandemic and later an accident on set. The movie will also be released in Telugu as 'Bharateeyudu 2.' "Kamal Haasan film is all set to release in theatres across the globe on July 12 in multiple languages and Telugu audiences are waiting for it since they patronised director Shankar movies in the past,' he adds. Apart from Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, the film also features Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, Gulshan Grover, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others.




