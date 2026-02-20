Kamal-Rajini Promo To Drop On Saturday

On Friday, Inban Udhayanidhi of Red Giant Movies, makers of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's next project, announced that the promo of the film would be unveiled on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The video was shot at Prasad Studios recently.

The announcement poster, released on Thursday at 7:12 p.m, featured a vintage car with the tagline, ‘Some Men Set Rules, Some Men Just Rule’. The makers have been making a play around the birth dates of Kamal Haasan (November 7) and Rajinikanth (December 12) for the timing of the announcement. The two Titans of Tamil cinema are reuniting on screen after 47 years for the project. The stalwarts, who collaborated earlier in films like Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal and Ninaithale Inikum, last shared screen space in a full-fledged film in Alavudinum Arputha Vilakkum (1979).

Meanwhile, Kamal will be producing Rajini's Thalaivar 173, helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi.