Kamal Haasan To Kickstart Kalki 2 Shoot From October?

If industry buzz is anything to go by, legendary actor Kamal Haasan is set to commence shooting for the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD this October.



Haasan, who recently played a ruthless gangster in Thug Life, will once again showcase his darker shades as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2. Unlike the first installment, where his role had limited screen time, the sequel will reportedly give him 60–70 shooting days and a much larger arc.“Haasan’s vast range as a performer will come into play in the sequel. His character will not just be powerful but will also explore a spectrum of emotions,” a source reveals.



Meanwhile, Prabhas, who essayed a character with grey undertones in Kalki 2898 AD, is expected to join the shoot only from January 2026, depending on his prior commitments.

“He has a massive role in the sequel, and the story will push his character into new dimensions as he plays Warrior Karna. In the first part, he was seen as a bounty hunter who does all kinds of jobs to accumulate power units and aims to settle in the revered Complex in the movie,” adds the insider.



On the other hand, director Nag Ashwin sparked speculation today after Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project.

Taking to Instagram, he reshared a fan video of Krishna’s entry scene from Kalki 2898 AD, captioned: “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next.” The cryptic post instantly went viral, with fans debating if it was a subtle response to Deepika’s departure.

