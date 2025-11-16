Kamal Haasan to Find Right Script for Rajinikanth

Sundar C, who had initially come on board to direct the movie, stepped away within days, citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.” Responding to journalists, Kamal Haasan said there was nothing more to add beyond the official statement issued by Sundar C.

Kamal Haasan noted that his responsibility as a producer is to secure a script that aligns perfectly with Rajinikanth’s expectations. “Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script,” he said.

In his earlier press release, Sundar C wrote that sometimes life forces one to take a different path, even if it diverges from one’s dreams. He added that his long-standing association with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan remains one he holds in high regard.