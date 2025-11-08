Kamal Haasan Receives The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Daughter Shruti Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned 71 today, and social media has been flooded with love and wishes from fans and celebrities alike. But it was his daughter, actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who truly stole the spotlight with her touching tribute.



Sharing a video compilation of their cherished moments on Instagram, Shruti poured her heart out in a note that beautifully captured their father-daughter bond. Calling Kamal her “favourite human,” she thanked him for his wisdom, warmth, and the countless little gestures that make him special — from buying her favourite cookies to their movie chats and impromptu singing sessions.



“A father’s love can feel like a warm light in the middle of chaos,” she wrote. “Your magic, your sparkle, and your gorgeous soul is without comparison in this universe.” Her emotional post left fans both nostalgic and moved, with many commenting on how genuine and affectionate their bond is.



On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Coolie, alongside Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. She has an impressive lineup ahead with Vijay Sethupathi’s Train, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 2.



Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan continues to keep his creative fire alive. The legendary actor is set to produce Thalaivar 173, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Sundar C, under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The ambitious project is slated for a grand Pongal 2027 release.

