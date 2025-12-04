Kamal Haasan Praises Savitri's 'Gifted Talent'

Speaking at a recent art and literature festival, Kamal Haasan showered praise on legendary actress Savitri and called her one of the most gifted talents Indian cinema has ever seen.

He said she was more capable than many male directors of her time, but male chauvinism held her back.

Kamal remarked, “She was pretending to be silent. That was yet another role she was fulfilling in a male-dominated society.” Savitri ventured into direction with the Telugu film Papalu, starring Jaggayya, Jamuna, and Sowcar Janaki. She later directed the Tamil film Kuzhanthai Ullam, a remake of Chinnari Papalu, featuring Gemini Ganesan, Vanisri, and Sowcar Janaki.



Kamal Haasan himself shared the screen with Savitri as a child artist in Kalathur Kannamma, a film that earned him the President’s Gold Medal at the age of six.



Widely celebrated as the Queen of Telugu Cinema, Savitri is revered as Mahanati in Telugu and Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil. Dominating the Telugu film industry through the 1950s and 70s, she starred alongside icons like NTR and ANR, leaving an indelible mark with classics such as Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Maya Bazaar, Ardhangi, Doctor Chakravarthy, and Chaduvukunna Ammayilu.