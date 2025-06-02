Kamal Haasan Pens Heartfelt Tribute As Mani Ratnam Celebrates Birthday

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, known for blockbuster hits like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, and Alaipayuthey, is celebrating his birthday today. Fans and audiences have flooded social media with well wishes for the acclaimed director.



Among the many tributes, actor Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note to Mani Ratnam on X: "Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From Nayakan to Thug Life, we’ve journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others. May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema."





Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are currently awaiting the release of their film Thug Life, slated to hit big screens on June 5, 2025. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, and it stars Silambarasan, Trisha, and Joju George.

