Kamal Haasan Has Earned Immense Love of Telugu Audience

Legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has once again connected with Telugu audiences through his role in Kalki 2898 AD. He appeared in the film as the dark and mysterious Supreme Yaskin, leaving a strong impression despite limited screen time.



Producer Lagadapati Sridhar says the noted actor’s brief appearance created a big impact. “His brief yet powerful appearance left a strong impression on Telugu audiences,” he says. “He may have accepted the first part despite the short screen time because the sequel likely excited him. Kamal Haasan plays a man who is around 180 years old, and perhaps the meatier role in the second part intrigued him, and he began his work for the sequel.”



Sridhar points out that Kamal Haasan was one of the first Tamil stars to expand his fan base in the Telugu market with films like Maro Charitra. He later scored major successes with straight Telugu films such as Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and the commercial entertainer Indrudu Chandrudu.



He also impressed Telugu viewers with dubbed hits like Bharateeyudu, Bhama Satyabhama, and the blockbuster Dasavatharam, which performed strongly at the box office in the Telugu states and further strengthened his fan base.



Kamal Haasan has often spoken highly of Telugu filmmakers such as K. Viswanath and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The latter directed him in memorable films like Pushpaka Vimanam, Apoorva Sagodharargal, and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.



After the blockbuster success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan returned with Thug Life, which failed to make a mark at the box office. “Telugu audiences made Vikram a big success where he played an ex-cop, while his gangster film Thug Life did not perform well,” Sridhar says. Even the reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their iconic collaboration on Nayakan raised expectations but ended up disappointing some viewers.



Sridhar concludes that Kamal Haasan continues to enjoy strong recognition among Telugu audiences. The veteran actor is teaming up with Rajinikanth for a big-budget film in the future, and both Tamil superstars have maintained a strong market in the Telugu states for more than four decades. "It will be much-awaited in Telugu states," he cuts shorts.