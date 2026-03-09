Kamal Haasan Draws Rs 150 Crore for 20 Days for Kalki 2898 AD?

The remuneration of Kamal Haasan for the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD has become a major talking point after filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu made a striking claim during a recent interview.



Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is one of the most ambitious science fiction projects in Indian cinema. The film features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.



In the interview, Yugi Sethu claimed that Kamal Haasan received around ₹150 crore for his role in the film. According to him, the veteran actor was reportedly paid the amount for about 20 days of work.



“Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Sethu said during the interview.



He further revealed that when he later spoke with the film’s producer C. Aswani Dutt, he was told that Kamal Haasan had actually worked only about 10 days for the film.



“I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said ₹150 crore for 20 days, he replied, ‘No sir, he has given only 10 days.’ Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day,” Sethu recalled.



The claim has triggered widespread discussion among fans and netizens, with many wondering whether the reported figure is accurate. However, other reports suggest a much lower remuneration, with some claiming that Kamal Haasan was paid around ₹20 crore for the project, while others estimate the amount to be above ₹100 crore.



With no official confirmation from the makers yet, the debate around Kamal Haasan’s pay for Kalki 2898 AD continues to generate curiosity among film enthusiasts.

