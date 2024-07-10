Kamal Haasan Calls for Indian Recognition Beyond Oscars, Champions Global Film Excellence

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who is promoting his upcoming film ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ in a big way in Telugu states said, “It’s our turn to acknowledge best performers from the rest of world,” and added, “"We are the largest filmmaking community in the world. It is my dream to give the world's best performance award from India to others. It is not arrogance. We have to bear in mind how important we are. We have to become the producers of the best-quality cinema. We can do it. If we do that, Oscars will seek out ideas from us."Actually, the Academy Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of cinematic achievement and recognition. Recently, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' fetched great respect for Indians after it bagged an Oscar Award. While most Indians look at the Oscars as the ultimate, Kamal Haasan has always struck a note of dissent.In the past, he said that Oscars have been instituted to recognize movies made in the West for their audiences. "A recognition from the Academy committee, therefore, needn't be seen as the pinnacle of glory," he added.No doubt, Kamal Haasan who basked in the success of 'Vikram' is also banking on his upcoming film 'Indian 2' to strike a chord with masses and regain his superstardom in Telugu states as well.