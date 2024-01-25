Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam kick off filming for Thug Life

Hyderabad: The recent project update elevated the excitement to new heights, with the makers officially announcing the commencement of filming for Thug Life.

Ulaganayangan Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's film titled 'Thug Life', which was announced earlier last year has gone on floors today. The film has a huge star cast which includes Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi and Joju George.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, the film's shooting has begun on Wednesday. Sharing a video of the cast and crew, the production house posted, "The shooting is off to a good start from today. #ThuglifeshootBegins #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #ThugLife."

While AR Rahman is composing music for the film, the technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran who will be working on a Mani Ratnam film after 2004’s Aayitha Ezhuthu, National Award winners Sreekar Prasad (editing), Anbariv (action choreography) and Sharmishta Roy (production design).