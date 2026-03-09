Kamal Draws Rs 150 cr for 20 Days for ‘Kalki’?

The remuneration of Kamal Haasan for the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD has become a major talking point after filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu made a striking claim during a recent interview. In the interview, Yugi Sethu claimed that Kamal Haasan received around `150 crore for his role in the film.

According to him, the veteran actor was reportedly paid the amount for about 20 days of work. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid `150 crore for 20 days of call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Sethu said during the interview.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is one of the most ambitious science fiction projects in Indian cinema. The film features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukones.