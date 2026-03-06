Kamal and Rajini Sir Are Fun-Loving, Says Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared interesting insights about the much-discussed multi-starrer bringing together Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth under the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar. The project, often referred to as KHxRK, has already generated massive anticipation among fans.



Speaking about the promotional glimpse and the musical approach in a recent interview, Anirudh said the team wanted to try something different from their earlier collaborations. “We have done a lot of mass music for Kamal sir and Rajini sir in films like Vikram and Jailer, among others. So we were like, what else can we do? So we tried to go retro and bring back the 70s. It’s all about balancing.”



He also described the experience of seeing the two legends together on the same set as something surreal. “Nelson Dilipkumar and I both were feeling very surreal because I think the very fact that both of them were in the same shooting spot, and we have not seen that in our generation. It is happening after 47 years. Just to see them together, discussing dialogues, and when we were sitting in the same car, it was not jitters, but it felt very surreal. I told both of them also that it is a very iconic moment for Nelson and me.”



Talking about their reaction to the music, Anirudh said the veteran stars kept their response simple. “They said, ‘Very nice.’ They have seen too much in life to be reacting in any other way.” He added that both actors are very lively off screen as well. “Generally, Rajini and Kamal sir are fun-loving people.”



On the film’s progress, the composer said, “I think probably next year, the film will go on floors, and there’s a lot of hype and hoopla around it. But we just like to keep our legs on the ground and keep working and make sure people like it.”



Meanwhile, Anirudh is also making waves in Tollywood with the energetic track “Aaye Sher” from the upcoming Telugu film The Paradise.

