Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Award at 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

HYDERABAD: Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla is ecstatic to win the Best Actress award at the prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2024 in New Delhi. The actress has received recognition for her intense performance of Lachimi in the 2023 film 'Maa Oori Polimera 2'. The Anil Vishwanath directorial was also the official selection at the Film Festival. Expressing her gratitude, Kamakshi Bhaskarla said she wanted to thank the Polimera 2 team for the opportunity, and also the audience for appreciating her performance



“I am thrilled to know that my performance in Polimera 2 has been recognised. I wanted to thank the jury for the award, which will now make me more responsible. I thank my guru Rathna Shekar garu from Samahaara Theatre and acting coach Neeraj Kabi sir on this occasion. I thank the audience for showing their love and affection. I dedicate this award to everyone who supported me,” said Kamakshi.

Kamakshi recalls the efforts and the work that went into playing her part in the 'Maa Oori Polimera 2'. “We were confident that the film would do well, but never expected awards. I think it’s because of the collaborative team work in the film and I have won the awards. It was heartening to see how far we have come as a team and how audiences from other languages are appreciating content.”

So what does this award mean to her? 'Maa Oori Polimera 2' did exceptionally well and won a lot of appreciation from the audience. So this prestigious award is like the cherry on an already generously iced cake,” says the actress.