Kamakshi Bhaskarla juggles multiple films

Kamakshi Bhaskarla is one of those actresses who is choosy about scripts. The actress has an impressive line up of three films. She is presently shooting for Allari Naresh’s upcoming horror thriller titled 12A Railway Colony. While Kamakshi recently wrapped up the shooting for Naveen Chandra’s breezy entertainer, she is set to commence shooting for the third instalment of blockbuster franchise Poliemera. While the actress has her kitty full of films, she relishes the act of juggling between multiple films and describes working on multiple projects is overwhelming.





“The best part is that in all the three films I play different roles, so versatility is the key to my filmography,” she explains. “Although it’s tough shooting for multiple films, the love for the work pushes me through. After all, who doesn’t love spending time on the film sets.”





Be it 12A Railway Colony or Polimera or Shaitan, her ability to bring to life on screen complex characters with nuances has been her forte. “I think staying true to the character allowed me to explore new dimensions as an actor. I have played roles which have challenged me and pushed myself out of my comfort zone. I just follow the script and the director’s vision. I wanted to credit filmmakers who write characters for me, that’s a great validation that I have been evolving as an actor,” she says, adding that delivering captivating performances is possible through a clinical approach to filmmaking. Every role is a new journey. The prep for the character and its arc makes the process of filmmaking exciting.”