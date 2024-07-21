Kalki in legal trouble

The much-hyped science fiction thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' has found itself in the midst of a legal controversy. Former Congress leader and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers and actors, accusing them of distorting religious texts and disrespecting Hindu deities.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a post-apocalyptic film set in the year 2898 AD and inspired by Hindu scriptures. Despite its box office success as the highest-grossing film of the first half of 2024, the film has sparked significant backlash for its portrayal of Lord Kalki.

The legal notice, served by Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Krishnam, condemns the filmmakers for altering the fundamental depiction of Lord Kalki as described in Hindu scriptures.

"Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures," the notice states. It argues that such depictions are not only inaccurate but also disrespectful to sacred texts central to the faith of millions.

The notice warned that the film's portrayal could lead to widespread confusion among Hindus and potentially erode the faith and religious sentiments of the Hindu community. "This will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation, and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith," it reads, highlighting the potential for significant distress among devotees.