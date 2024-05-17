Has Prabhas Found Someone Special? His Insta Story Says So

Tollywood's Rebel and Pan India superstar Prabhas posted a message for fans that took the internet by storm on Friday. The 44-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram story saying, "Darlings!!...Finally someone very special is about to enter our life...Wait cheyandi."

His story sent fans and media into a frenzy immediately, sparking speculations that the actor had finally found his lady love. Meanwhile, many suggest that his Instagram post is just a promotional activity for his upcoming movie 'Kalki'.

Kalki 2898 AD, is an epic-science-fiction movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan in important roles. The big budget movie is directed by Nag Aswin and is set to release next month.

However, fans and a few trade analysts are saying that the 600-crore movie is dull in promotional activities though it has a potential to be the next big thing in the movie world.