Kalki 2898 AD Turns 1: Superstar Prabhas' Win With Epic Mythological Science-Fiction

As Kalki 2898 AD marks one year since its release, it’s time to celebrate the unstoppable force that is Prabhas – the man who redefined the scale, ambition, and reach of Indian cinema. Here’s how the superstar continues to rule hearts and box offices across the globe:

The Pan-India Phenomenon:



From North to South, East to West, no other star commands the pan-India pull quite like Prabhas. His name alone drives millions to theatres, transcending language and region.



The Global Blockbuster King:



Kalki 2898 AD grossed nearly ₹1000 crores worldwide, adding to a streak of box office giants that include Baahubali and Saaho, proving his unmatched dominance on the global stage.



Third Biggest Opener in Indian History:



The film had one of the highest openings ever in Indian cinema, solidifying Prabhas’ standing as a mass entertainer with unparalleled box office magnetism.



International Fan Mania:



His magnetic appeal was evident when fans from Japan flew to Hyderabad just to watch Kalki on the big screen, showcasing his powerful fanbase that cuts across continents.



Genre-Bending Trailblazer:



With Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas entered the epic sci-fi mythological genre – a bold and visionary move that only heightened his status as an actor who consistently pushes boundaries.



The legacy of Kalki 2898 AD is not just in its numbers, but in what it represents: Prabhas’ unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence and his legendary connection with fans worldwide.

