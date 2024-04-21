Kalki 2898 AD to fetch Rs 130 cr from AP, Telangana?

According to a leading distributor, the makers of much-hyped action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are reportedly looking to sell their film for over Rs 130 crores in the two Telugu states. “They are looking for fancy prices from varied centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and looking to pocket over Rs 130 crore riding on Prabhas charisma and popularity,” says the distributor.

The sci-fi thriller is being bankrolled by veteran Telugu producer C Aswhini Dutt who understands the Telugu market much better than other makers of Prabhas movies. “Ashwini Dutt garu is a master in negotiating with distributors and knows how to bargain for the best price since he knows that he has a big winner on hand. He is known to be strict about business deals,” he adds. He further claims that distributors would form a consortium, like they have done for ‘Salaar’ before procuring the film which is set to release in July. “Distributors like to pull up their money and begin negotiation since they know that it is a different film from Telugu director Nag Ashwin who is promising a visual spectacle loaded with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan” he adds.

Prabhas proved his crowd pulling prowess with his last release ‘Salaar’ and it garnered Rs 60 crore on day one and similarly, he would like to repeat the magic with ‘Kalki’ which is set in a futuristic world. ‘A unique concept but Prabhas remains the biggest crowd puller in Telugu states,” he concludes.