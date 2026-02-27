Kalidas Jayaram Slams Param Sundari, Calls It “One of the Worst Films”

Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram, who has worked extensively in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has attracted attention online after sharing his blunt opinion on the Janhvi Kapoor–Sidharth Malhotra starrer.



Kalidas reportedly described Param Sundari as one of the worst films he has watched in recent times. He criticised the makers for reducing South Indian culture and traditions to a joke, stating that the film failed both in intent and execution. According to him, the portrayal felt shallow and disrespectful.



Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari attempts to narrate a meet-cute love story between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman. However, several viewers echoed Kalidas Jayaram’s concerns, pointing out that the film relies heavily on stereotypes while depicting South Indian culture.



Many social media users argued that the representation leaned on clichés commonly assumed by North Indians but rarely reflect the lived reality of South Indian communities. The film’s reliance on familiar visual markers such as lungis, temples, and exaggerated cultural traits drew sharp criticism.



Supporters of Kalidas Jayaram appreciated his honesty, stating that Bollywood needs to move beyond caricatured portrayals and focus on authentic storytelling. Critics stressed that cultural representation demands research, nuance, and sensitivity rather than surface-level assumptions.



Observers believe the backlash has sparked an important conversation around regional diversity in Indian cinema and hope it will lead to more respectful and accurate portrayals in future projects.