Kajol & Twinkle's Rude Queries: Why Fans Are Outraged

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Two Much is once again trending on social media, this time for the hosts’ comments and behaviour toward their guests. Viewers have criticised the tone they use during conversations and the nature of their questions.

A recent viral clip shows Kajol asking guest Farah Khan whether she feels “relevant” in Bollywood today. Many fans found the question disrespectful and unnecessary. Farah replied that she dislikes the word relevant, explaining that every individual matters to someone. She added that she feels relevant to her children, husband, family, and friends, subtly implying that such questions are designed to belittle people who are not currently active in the industry. Her response has received praise online.



Social media reactions have been sharp, with some users saying Kajol has “gone crazy” for questioning her guests about their relevance. A few even joked that Kajol herself is “irrelevant” and should not be asking such questions. Each new Thursday episode of Two Much appears to frustrate viewers further.



Kajol and Twinkle continue to face trolling for their remarks and hosting style. Some viewers say shows like this expose how celebrities really think, helping the audience decide whom to support. Others feel the duo is attempting to imitate Karan Johar’s style but is confusing candid conversation with blunt rudeness. With the debate gaining momentum every week, fans believe the upcoming episode may spark even more criticism.

