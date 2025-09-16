Kajol, Twinkle Khanna’s Two Much Promises Unfiltered Chats with Bollywood Stars

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to bring unfiltered honesty and unapologetic conversations to viewers with their new talk show “Two Much”, premiering on Prime Video on September 25, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The show features a star-studded lineup, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Govinda, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.

About the Show:

Concept: “Two Much” promises candid conversations, sharp viewpoints, and a no-filter approach with some of India’s biggest stars.

Layered Conversations: Twinkle Khanna emphasized that the show goes beyond typical chat shows, exploring psychological and societal layers with depth and gravitas.

Hosts’ Chemistry and Banter:

Kajol and Twinkle’s sisterly camaraderie drives the show, blending humour, relatable topics, and honest exchanges. Twinkle described their relationship as a mix of bickering and support, saying, “Honestly, we always had each other’s backs.”

Behind-the-scenes, the hosts revealed that much content had to be edited due to its candid nature, promising an entertaining ride filled with awkward questions and witty banter.

Shah Rukh Khan Rumours:

Addressing rumours about Shah Rukh Khan appearing on the show, Kajol clarified it was false. Twinkle added that SRK visited the set but didn’t answer questions and left for the bathroom; a cardboard cutout was used for bloopers.

Husbands’ Reactions:

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have shown interest in the show, with Akshay joking about being wary of the chaos it might bring. Twinkle shared, “My husband always tells me, ‘Apne chashma pehen lo!’ meaning ‘stay quiet’… but I just tell him, ‘Mere chashme tut gaye hai.’”

No-Filter Approach:

Kajol added, “No more censorship. It shall not happen again. It’s a law we’ve passed.” Both hosts emphasized their straightforward style:

Twinkle: “We’re known to say things on our face, and that often lands us in trouble.”

Kajol: “Yeah, we don’t sugarcoat things, and that can be a bit uncomfortable for others.”

On Guest Interactions:

Twinkle said, “When you talk to your friends, half the time they’re scrolling on their phones. But in this case, we got paid, so it was fabulous.”

Kajol added, “We tried to evade some questions, but we couldn’t. We’re just being ourselves, even if it makes guests a bit uncomfortable.”

On Karan Johar:

Kajol praised Karan Johar, saying, “He is a good speaker and has done a great job with his chat show for years. He may have felt a bit uncomfortable, but he tried to be honest.”

Twinkle added, “He tried to get his way out, but we didn’t allow him… he didn’t succeed.”

Best Guest:

When asked who was the most entertaining, Kajol stated, “Govinda was the best—funny and entertaining.” Twinkle nodded in agreement.