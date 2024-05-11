Kajal cop story Sathyabhama deferred?

The makers of the much-hyped ‘Sathyabhama’ have postponed the release of their film to May 31 since footfalls at theatres are not encouraging enough. “Elections fever in the two Telugu states and IPL matches reaching playoffs stage, the audience is not turning up in theatres,” says a distributor, who adds, “Kajal has banked heavily on this cop story to showcase her fiery side and woo masses,’ he adds.



With female-centric films like ‘Geetanjali Malli Vachchindi’ and ‘Sabari’ failing to draw minimum openings, the distributors are unwilling to take chances with another female-oriented movie. “Female-centric movies are having a tough time at the Telugu box office since many of them crashed at the ticket windows and it could be another big reason for deferring the release,” he points out.

Kajal Agarwal is looking to make a splash with lady-oriented films after tasting success as a top-rung heroine in Tollywood for the last 10 years. “She is planning to dish out a few more author-backed roles and doesn’t want to take any chances. For that, her maiden film has to be a big winner, so postponing the movie was inevitable,” he concludes.