 Top
Home » Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday Celebrations in Maldives

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 9:53 AM IST

The actress, who will be seen as Goddess Parvathi in the upcoming movie Kannappa, spent the day with her husband and son.

Kajal Aggarwals Birthday Celebrations in Maldives
x
Kajal Aggarwal.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her birthday, and she took to social media to express her gratitude for the outpouring of love she received. Sharing her joy, she wrote:

"Overflowing with love and gratitude — thank you, dear friends, fans, and family, for the birthday wishes that lit up my day. Surrounded by my divine, my loved ones, with a heart full and a belly happier still, I'm soaking in all the joy and warmth you sent my way."




Her words truly reflect a day filled with happiness. The actress, who will be seen as Goddess Parvathi in the upcoming movie Kannappa, spent the day with her husband and son.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kajal aggarwal Kannappa 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X