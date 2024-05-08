Kajal Aggarwal Launches Lyrical Video of Nijama Pranama From Satya

Actress Kajal Aggarwal launched the lyrical video of 'Nijama Pranama' from the movie Satya. The teaser, trailer, and song from Satya have already received positive responses from the audience and this song is expected to be a hit, especially for those born in the 90s. The lyrics by Rambabu Gosala and music by Sundaramurthy KS are praised for their emotional touch. The film is directed by Vaali Mohan Das.



Kajal Aggarwal shared her experience working with producer Siva Mallala at the launch event. Siva Mallala mentioned his association with Kajal Aggarwal since her debut film Lakshmi Kalyanam and thanked her for supporting his first production venture Satya.



(Photo By: Arrangement)



