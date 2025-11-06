Kajal Aggarwal Holidays With Hubby in Australia

Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is taking a short break from her film commitments and enjoying a much-needed vacation. She recently flew to Australia’s scenic Yarra Valley with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal shared a series of pictures from the trip on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing over them. Dressed in a simple, casual outfit, she looks effortlessly pretty — smiling naturally and glowing under the sunlight.

On the work front, Kajal is now focusing on female-centric scripts after her not-so-impressive outing as a cop in Satyabhama. She was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari alongside Balakrishna and appeared as Goddess Parvathi in Kannappa. According to sources, she currently has three to four projects under discussion, most of them featuring strong, author-backed roles. “She’s taking her time to choose the right one,” the source adds.

