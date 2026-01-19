Kajal Aggarwal Hits the Gym, Set to Return to Tollywood

After completing her Bollywood film Sikandar, noted actress Kajal Aggarwal has begun shooting for her next Hindi project, The India Story, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Shreyas Talpade. According to sources, Kajal is currently focusing on performance-driven roles in Hindi cinema. “She is doing back-to-back Hindi films because she has been offered strong, meaty characters. Both projects test her acting prowess, and she is excited to take them on,” says a source.



Kajal is currently based in Mumbai for her pivotal role as Mandodari in the much-anticipated Hindi film Ramayana. “She is thrilled about playing such a princely and mythological character and is giving her best. Since the VFX work is progressing round the clock, she has to remain stationed in Mumbai,” the source adds. Kajal will be seen opposite Kannada superstar Yash in the film.



Meanwhile, in Tollywood, Kajal recently portrayed Goddess Parvati in the high-profile film Kannappa, with her look receiving widespread appreciation. “She is getting three to four offers every day in Telugu cinema, but she is being very selective. Most of the offers are female-centric, and she is expected to sign one major Telugu film soon,” the source reveals.



The source further says that Kajal is keen on maintaining a balance between hero-oriented roles and women-centric films. “Her maiden female-led Telugu film, Satyabhama, especially the action sequences, has opened doors to similar action-oriented roles. She has hit the gym to fine-tune her physique and body language and is preparing for another action-packed role. Kajal also wants to strike a healthy balance between Telugu and Hindi films while choosing author-backed and unconventional characters to expand her fan base,” the source concludes.