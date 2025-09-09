Kajal Aggarwal Debunks Death Rumors After Social Media Hoax

Kajal Aggarwal has addressed a death rumor circulating on social media. The false news claimed she had died in a road accident.



Kajal quickly debunked the rumors on X (formerly Twitter) and her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue.”



She reassured her fans, adding, “By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead.”









I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. 😄



By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well ❤️



I kindly request… — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 8, 2025





On the career front, Kajal was last seen in Salman Khan’s Sikander. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

In Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa, Kajal played an extended cameo. She was seen as Goddess Parvathi opposite Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva.

