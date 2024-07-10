Kajal Agarwal Skips Promotions, To Disappoint Fans?

On the same stage, Kajal expressed her happiness about teaming up with Kamal Hassan and director Shankar. "I thank Director Shankar for having faith in me that I could pull off the role. It is an unexpected but biggest moment of my life,' she said at the audio launch event in Chennai. However, she didn't participate in promotions in Telugu states.

Unfortunately, her role in the much-hyped 'Acharya' was also removed although she shot for over 12 days. "She missed out on big films due to various reasons and she would be disappointed a bit,' says a source. Actually, director Koratala Siva has clarified why actor Kajal Aggarwal’s character has been removed from his movie 'Acharya'. Ahead of the release of the movie, Siva revealed that Kajal’s character had to be removed because there wasn’t enough scope for performance and he felt he wasn’t doing justice to a heroine of her stature.



Nevertheless, Kajal Aggarwal would be enthralling her viewers with her performance in "Indian 3.' opposite Kamal Hassan and showcase her acting skills.