Kajal Agarwal Skips Promotions, To Disappoint Fans?
Hyderabad: After being disappointed with the poor show of her last release “Satyabhama’, the fans would have been hoping to watch their favourite actress Kajal Aggarwal in her next release ‘Indian 2’, but this is not going to be the case. She didn’t even participate in promotions of her film in Hyderabad, while Kamal, Siddharth, Rakul, and Shankar were all over the place. ”No doubt, the fans of Kajal Aggarwal would be disappointed a bit since she will not be seen in 'Indian 2'. In fact, director Shankar disclosed that Kajal would be seen only in 'Indian 3' and her role would be quite interesting.
On the same stage, Kajal expressed her happiness about teaming up with Kamal Hassan and director Shankar. "I thank Director Shankar for having faith in me that I could pull off the role. It is an unexpected but biggest moment of my life,' she said at the audio launch event in Chennai. However, she didn't participate in promotions in Telugu states.
Unfortunately, her role in the much-hyped 'Acharya' was also removed although she shot for over 12 days. "She missed out on big films due to various reasons and she would be disappointed a bit,' says a source. Actually, director Koratala Siva has clarified why actor Kajal Aggarwal’s character has been removed from his movie 'Acharya'. Ahead of the release of the movie, Siva revealed that Kajal’s character had to be removed because there wasn’t enough scope for performance and he felt he wasn’t doing justice to a heroine of her stature.
Nevertheless, Kajal Aggarwal would be enthralling her viewers with her performance in "Indian 3.' opposite Kamal Hassan and showcase her acting skills.