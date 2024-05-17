Kainaat Arora to star in a rape-revenge drama alongside Jaya Prada

Kainaat Arora is all set to star in a gripping new project titled 'Fatima' alongside the legendary Jaya Prada. This upcoming film is a high-octane rape-revenge drama that promises to captivate audiences.

Kainaat's powerful and glamorous screen presence was particularly highlighted in her recent release, 'Tippsy.' Building on this momentum, she has swiftly moved on to 'Fatima,' where she will share the screen with Jaya Prada, an icon of Indian cinema.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Kainaat stated, "'Fatima' is far from your typical narrative; it's moving. Working with Jaya Ma'am has been a dream come true. She was incredibly supportive on set, helping me refine my performance and teaching me subtle techniques to better convey emotions. I truly enjoyed every moment of working with her."

The film, directed by Sanjeev Rai, also stars Hiten Tejwani. With such a stellar cast and a compelling storyline, 'Fatima' is set to be a remarkable addition to Kainaat Arora's career.