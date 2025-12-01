Kaantha OTT Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha is making its way to a digital release. The film was released in theaters on November 14, 2025. The film failed to fetch profits at the box office.



Kaantha's digital rights are secured by Netflix. The film is expected to stream on Netflix from December 12, 2026. The film is likely to be available in multiple languages.

However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date for the film.



Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay, among others, are seen in supporting roles.

