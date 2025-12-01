 Top
Home » Entertainment

Kaantha OTT Release Date

Entertainment
1 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST

The film is expected to stream on Netflix from December 12, 2026.

Kaantha OTT Release Date
x
A still from the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha is making its way to a digital release. The film was released in theaters on November 14, 2025. The film failed to fetch profits at the box office.

Kaantha's digital rights are secured by Netflix. The film is expected to stream on Netflix from December 12, 2026. The film is likely to be available in multiple languages.

However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date for the film.

Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay, among others, are seen in supporting roles.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
dulquer salmaan Kaantha 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X