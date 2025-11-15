Kaantha Garners Meagre 1.5 Crore in Telugu

The much-hyped film Kaantha featuring Dulquer Salmaan in a pivotal didn't set box office on fire in Telugu states. "The film garnered just Rs 1.5 crore net collections on day one in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is dismal, says a leading distributor. "It was shocking number considering the popularly of Dulquer among Telugu viewers and it was produced by Telugu actor and producer Rana Daggubati, he adds.

The film revolves around veteran actor and his ego clash with his mentor and director which sets the ball rolling. "Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthrakani match strides in performances but the wafer thin plot has its own limitations, he points out.



Dulquer is also partner in the biopic production and aggressively promoted the veteran Tamil star story. "It has pick up faster to move to the safe zone, or else it would be difficult, he concludes.

