K-pop Industry Turns to Novelists, Poets to Build Expansive Story Universes

A new creative trend is gaining momentum in the K-pop industry, as entertainment agencies increasingly collaborate with professional writers, including novelists and poets, to develop elaborate narrative worlds for idol groups.

Instead of albums existing as standalone music releases, companies are now designing complex fictional universes, characters and long-term storylines that extend across multiple media platforms.

These narratives often appear across music videos, album booklets, webtoons, novels, social media storytelling, and even film and television adaptations. Industry experts say this evolution is transforming K-pop into a multimedia storytelling franchise system, similar to Hollywood-style cinematic universes.

According to analysts, many idol groups now rely on structured narratives to connect their music releases across several comeback cycles. Professional writers help agencies craft character arcs for idol members, fictional worlds tied to album concepts, and long-term narratives that can span years.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun noted that while many groups want to expand their storytelling universes, idols often lack the time to develop complex narratives themselves. As a result, agencies are increasingly hiring novelists, poets and screenwriters, making literary professionals regular collaborators in K-pop production.

In the industry, these fictional backstories and interconnected narratives are commonly referred to as “lore.” Such lore can include alternate universes, fantasy themes, character mythology, time-travel plots and supernatural abilities, allowing fans to explore deeper layers behind a group’s concept.

Some K-pop acts have developed highly intricate universes that span multiple albums and years of releases. These storylines encourage fans to decode hidden clues in lyrics, music videos and visual artwork, strengthening fan engagement.

The concept gained major traction during the third generation of K-pop. One early example is EXO, which debuted with a concept portraying its members as supernatural beings connected through a fictional “Tree of Life” mythology, establishing one of the industry’s first large-scale idol group universes.

Another influential example is the BTS Universe (BU), which expanded storytelling across music videos, short films, webtoons, novels and social media clues. One notable project, the webtoon “Save Me,” tells a fictional story based on alternate versions of the members’ characters, exploring themes such as time loops and friendship. The series attracted tens of millions of views online, demonstrating the powerful role of narrative storytelling in fan engagement.

The trend has also expanded into the publishing and comics industry, with many idol-related stories released as web novels, graphic novels, webtoons and light novels. One example is “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,” a fantasy webtoon developed by HYBE, which connects with the concept of certain idol groups and allows fans to explore characters and storylines beyond music releases.

Experts say such storytelling strategies provide several advantages for entertainment companies, including stronger fan engagement, long-term brand identity and opportunities for cross-media franchises.

Media researchers often describe this approach as “transmedia storytelling,” which allows K-pop to function as a global entertainment ecosystem rather than just a music genre.

Industry analysts believe the trend will continue to expand in the coming years, with literary collaborations helping K-pop build deeper fictional worlds and attract wider audiences, making storytelling a core part of the industry’s creative strategy rather than merely a marketing tool.

The article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy