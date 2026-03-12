K-pop Industry Expands Storytelling with Novelists and Poets

A new creative trend is rapidly growing in the K-pop industry as entertainment agencies are collaborating with professional writers such as novelists and poets to develop narrative worlds for idol groups,



Instead of albums existing as standalone music releases, companies are increasingly designing complex fictional universes, characters, and storylines that span across multiple media platforms.



These stories are to appear across Music videos, Album booklets, Webtoons and novels, social media narratives, Film and TV adaptations. Experts say this evolution is transforming K-pop into a multimedia storytelling franchise system similar to the Hollywood cinematic universe.



According to industry analysts of Korea, many idol groups now rely on structured narratives to connect their music releases across multiple comebacks. Professional writers help agencies develop character arcs for idol members, fictional worlds tied to album concepts and long-term narratives spanning years.



Music critic Lim Hee-yun explained that groups increasingly want to expand their storytelling world, but idols themselves lack time to create complex narratives, which is why agencies are hiring literary professionals, resulting in novelists, poets, and screenwriters becoming regular collaborators in the K-pop production process.



The fictional backstories and interconnected narratives around idol groups in the industry are often known by the term “lore”, which involves Alternate universes, Fantasy themes, Character mythology, Time-travel plots and supernatural abilities.



Some K-pop groups have developed extremely complex universes that span multiple albums and years of releases, keeping fans engaged by encouraging them to decode clues hidden in lyrics, music videos, and artwork.



The concept of storytelling in the K-pop industry gained traction in the 3rd generation K-pop groups, such as EXO is an example of how it introduced the debut concept with their members as supernatural beings connected through a fictional “Tree of Life” mythology. This concept helped establish one of the first large-scale idol group universes in the industry.



Another influential example of narrative storytelling in K-pop is BTS Universe (BU), with the story including music videos, short films, webtoons, novels and social media clues. For example, the Webtoon “Save Me” tells a fictional story based on alternate versions of the members' characters, involving themes like time loops and friendship. This project gained tens of millions of views online, highlighting how powerful narrative storytelling can be used in building fan engagement.

The trend has transformed into publishing and comics, with many idol-related stories being released as Web novels, Graphic novels, Webtoons, and Light novels. Another example is “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar.” a fantasy webtoon developed by HYBE that connects with the concept of certain idol groups, allowing fans to explore characters and stories outside of music.

Many experts emphasized that the storytelling provides several advantages for K-pop companies such as stronger Fan engagement, Long-term brand identity and Cross-media franchises. Many Media researchers described this K-pop storytelling as “transmedia storytelling”, helping K-pop become a global entertainment ecosystem rather than just a music genre.

Analysts believe the trend will grow even further in the coming years, with literary collaborations helping K-pop build deeper fictional worlds and attract broader audiences and becoming a core part of the industry’s creative strategy rather than just a marketing tool.







By Aditya Kumar Singh

