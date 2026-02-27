BLACKPINK Dominates Headlines

BLACKPINK had stepped up yet again in the music industry and is now making headlines, due to their official comeback. On 27th February, 2026, the group had released their first full-group project in over three years.



The group comprising of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose had dropped a collection of songs four years ago, with their special mention of albums such as the ‘Born Pink’ , taking the number one spot on the famous Billboard 200, which indicates the popularity of an artist or a group of artists likely in this case.



Starting with this year, the girl band had dropped their newest song titled “GO”, has been dropped on YouTube, which features a rich, eloquent song that was apparently co-written by the members of BLACKPINK with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. This new video song also features a very high-end science-fiction style concept, which gave a new look to their music in terms of the production design.



Yesterday, BLACKPINK’S Jenny had also won the award For her Album called “Ruby” in the category for the Best K-pop Album at the 23rd Korean Music Award’s (KMD), held on 26th February, 2026.



In an interview with a magazine last year, Jennie had mentioned that while each of them prospered as solo artists, they have missed doing tours with them and stated that with the girls (other gang member’s) it felt that they have witnessed the most powerful versions of themselves.