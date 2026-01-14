K-Pop Band BTS World Tour Dates Out, Set to Begin From April 2026

Washington: K-pop band BTS has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years in 2026 and 2027, which will encompass 79 performances across 34 cities, reported Variety. According to Variety, the seven-member group will launch the tour with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, followed by dates in Tokyo, Japan, before embarking on an extensive North American run. The stateside leg comprises 28 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City; Stanford, Calif.; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxborough, Mass.; Baltimore; Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Chicago.

The group will conclude the North American portion with four performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1-2 and 5-6. BTS returns to Busan in mid-June during the tour. European dates will unfold across June and July, hitting Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris. According to the outlet, the tour then pivots to Latin America with performances in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil throughout October. The tour continues through Asia-Pacific territories in late 2026 and early 2027, with scheduled appearances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; and Manila, Philippines. According to Variety's report, the world tour dates are as follows.

The shows are as follows:



April 17-18 -Tokyo, Japan

April 25-26 -- Tampa,

USA May 2-3 -- El Paso,

USA May 7, May 9-10 -- Mexico City,

Mexico May 16-17 -- Stanford,

USA May 23-24,

May 27 -- Las Vegas,

USA June 12-13 -- Busan,

South Korea June 26-27 -- Madrid,

Spain July 1-2 -- Brussels,

Belgium July 6-7 -- London,

United Kingdom July 11-12 -- Munich,

Germany July 17-18 Paris, France