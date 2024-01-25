Hyderabad: Jyotsna is the most sought after South Indian Carnatic violinist and composer known for her versatility and ability to seamlessly collaborate with different genres of music. She is trained in the western classical system too and has been touring the world, connecting cultures and initiating innovative projects.

Jyotsna has played the violin in more than 300 South Indian movies. She has given numerous Carnatic solo, jugalbandi and jazz fusion concerts apart from accompanying legendary Carnatic musicians like Dr Balamuralikrishna. Jyotsna has composed for & performed with the London Philharmonic Orchestra - UK, Mendelssohn Chamber Orchestra - Hungary, VMU Chamber Orchestra - Lithuania, Krystal Quartet - Sweden, Ligeti Quartet - UK and Vindla Quartet - Sweden.





Jyotsna's notable collaborations are Nordic Raga - with Swedish Folk, Raga Garage - with western classical violin, Carnatic Connection - with Bollywood Brass Band and Maya Jazz - with Balkan Jazz.

She was invited to perform at the Buckingham Palace for the inauguration of the Commonwealth Heads Meeting in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen of England.





You are Europe's leading violinist and performed even for UK PM Cameron. What kind of reception your concerts get abroad? Culture is a word which applies to the local places, the local culture. So Europe is a highly cultural place. And then the response has been very good and they welcome all genres of music and the collaborations. There is not one dull concert, where I had a negative response or no response. You give good content. It is taken. Global fusion music is your forte. However, playing Western classical music and Carnatic music may require different kind of techniques. How do you manage that? Now, I am very much at home playing these. I started learning violin at the age of five. My first concert was at the age of 9 and when I accompanied Dr. Balamuralikrishna, I was 15. And then I heard this album ‘How to name it’ by Ilaiyaraaja, where on one single violin, without changing the tuning, all pitches were laid. So that really captivated me. What is this technique? Because in Carnatic music, for each pitch you have one minute, so if I'm going to play five different pitches, I need to have five minutes. So, this was not the thing, it had only one. I started exploring and then I found out that I have to learn Western classical. Violin is a European instrument, it had to travel from the West to East to get adapted to Indian music. Then I started learning from Bangalore School of Music and from BS Narasimhan, who had actually played ‘how to name it’ for Ilaiyaaraaja and that gave me a different vision of the violin, like the techniques of the left hand bowing where you will get clarity playing, smooth playing. In fact, if you these techniques, if you can adapt to Carnatic music, it will be good. At any point of time, there will be confusion, a lot of confusion between the two systems, because here you tune to Sa Pa Sa, that is EADG, which is Sa Pa Ri Da. So the only way to overcome is extensive practice. That's the only way. If you can't do that enormous amount of practice of the two systems, it will turn out to be disaster. If you can do it, then you will enjoy it. So between Carnatic and Hindustani—which one is more popular in the international audience? I can say with respect to Europe, North Indian classical music is more popular. What kind of music is popular in India? India is regional. Film Music is everywhere. Otherwise in South, half of Karnataka is Carnatic music, then mostly it is Hindustani music, but then you go down South in Kerala, it's again Carnatic. The film music is the common factor plus the regional. What was it like to perform with Dr Balamuralikrishna? I did a lot of concerts later, mostly about some 70-80 concepts. But the first concert, I was really young. And then the President of Gayana Samaja said she's capable of playing. I was bold with no stage fear at any point of time. But then I was skeptical, thinking am capable and passionate about playing, but will he accept it. When he saw me, he was warm and treated me nicely on stage. However, when it came to the challenges and difficulty of playing, there were no concessions for me and I responded for everything. And he liked it very much. He said, you are so bold for a first-timer. Then I travelled a lot with him for several concerts. In fact, my festival, London International Arts Festival in 2012 was inaugurated by him. This apart, what has been your most memorable concert performance so far? The one with London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Wembley Stadium—that was attended by 60,000 people. Even PM Modi attended it. That was very memorable because you don’t get to play for such a massive audience and the piece, Indian Spring, my own composition, at a world class orchestra often. Another one was at the Buckingham Palace and I met the Queen for the inauguration of the Commonwealth Heads Meeting. I am playing Rama Navami concert in Ramanathapuram, which is a small village on the banks of the River Cauvery on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024 . The concert starts at 9pm and go until 1am, there are kids who put the taalam. I feel so happy to play for such audiences, our own audiences. For me each one of these is an experience to remember.



