Just a Minute Theatrical Release on July 19

Hyderabad: "Just a Minute" features Abhishek Pachipala as the hero and Nazia Khan, Vineesha Gnaneswar as heroines. It is jointly produced by Tanveer and Prakash as producers under Red Swan Entertainment and Sudharma Movie Makers, with Yashwant as director. The comedy and love entertainer trailer was launched today. The movie is set to release on July 19.

On this occassion Producer Tanveer said: "We worked hard for this film. We are releasing it on July 19. Hoping the audience appreciates and blesses the film with good success."Producer Prakash's said : "Thanks to everyone who worked hard for this film. I request everyone to watch the film and bless us with all your support."Heroine Nazia Khan's said : "I thank the director and producers for giving this opportunity. This film has good entertainment and love. I hope everyone likes it."Heroine Vinisha Gnaneswar said : "I got a good role in this film. Working with Abhishek and Phani was great. I hope the media and audience watch the film and make it a success."Actor Jabardasth Phani's said : "I enjoyed every scene I worked on with Abhishek. The love and entertainment are good in this film. Yashwant struggled a lot for this movie. Producers never compromised on quality. The audience will have full on entertainment from July 19 with us, and everyone will enjoy it."Hero Abhishek Pachipala's said : "The entire film is very entertaining. Director Yashwant struggled a lot for this film. Music director S. K. Baji gave good music to this film. Producers gave very good support. No one will get disappoint by this film. I wish the audience to watch this film and bless us with good success."Director Yashwant's said : "I first came as co-director for this film. Due to unforeseen reasons, producer Tanveer sir gave me the opportunity as a director. I am thankful to him for this oppurtunity. Abhishek, Phani agreed to this story after listening and they enjoyed the narration. Audience should watch this film and bless us".Artist Sarepalli Satish's said : "I got a good opportunity in this film. First, I got the role of a manager and then the father role. Yashwant will become a very good director. This film should give good success for us".