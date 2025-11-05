Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition to Make Indian Debut in December

Mumbai: BTS member Jung Kook's global exhibition 'GOLDEN: The Moments', which celebrates the Kpop icon's debut solo album and artistic journey, is set to make its India debut in December, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The immersive showcase will be held at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026, marking the first time the exhibition is being staged in the country.

It promises fans a deep dive into Jung Kook's evolution from the 'Golden Maknae' of BTS to a 21st-century global pop icon, a press release said.

The exhibition features a series of themed zones that explore Jung Kook's journey and the creative process behind his chart-topping hits.

These include "The Record of Golden Moments", tracing his rise to global stardom; "Golden: Records," showcasing memorabilia and accolades; "Golden: Photos," inspired by the three versions of his solo album; and "Golden: Sounds," which gives visitors a rare chance to listen to isolated instrument and vocal tracks from his songs.

Other sections such as "Golden: Theater" and "Shine Cinema" spotlight his music videos and performances, while "Solid Cinema" and "Golden: Moments" offer behind-the-scenes glimpses into his artistry and work ethic.

The experience concludes with an interactive space for fans to leave personal messages, becoming part of the artist's ongoing story.

The exhibition is brought to India through a collaboration between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said the partnership with HYBE marks a milestone in expanding the company's vision for global live experiences in India.

"'GOLDEN: The Moments' is an immersive celebration of Jung Kook's artistry, connecting fans through creativity and music. With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition," he added.

HYBE, which launched its India operations in 2021, said the collaboration is part of its mission to build stronger cultural bridges.

"India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Through 'GOLDEN: The Moments', we're glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook's artistry and the universal power of music," the company said in a statement.

Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM exclusively on BookMyShow, with early buyers getting special access to a preview night.