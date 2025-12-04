Ju Haknyeon vs ONE HUNDRED: Contract Battle Begins After Exit Scandal

Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has publicly shared his perspective ahead of the opening hearing in his contract dispute with his former agency, ONE HUNDRED. In a Billboard interview published on December 3, Haknyeon addressed allegations, agency actions, and the legal battle set to unfold today.

The trial follows ONE HUNDRED’s amended lawsuit from August, in which the agency increased its compensation demand to nearly 8 billion won (approx. USD 5.5 million). The claims include penalties, signing bonuses, and damages connected to Haknyeon’s departure in June 2025, which occurred amid a now-closed police investigation into prostitution allegations.

The controversy began in mid-June when Shukan Bunshun released photos of Haknyeon in Tokyo with former AV actress Asuka Kirara. Korean outlet Ten Asia amplified the report, framing the encounter as a paid sex arrangement. A complaint was subsequently filed under South Korea’s anti-prostitution laws in Gangnam.

Haknyeon says he informed ONE HUNDRED about the leak before publication and expected a coordinated response. Instead, he alleges the agency proposed a termination agreement requiring him to pay 2 billion won (USD 1.4 million), an amount he said would have been “financially devastating.” After he refused, he was suspended from activities on June 16 for unspecified “personal reasons,” followed by a unilateral contract termination issued on June 18 citing “acts severely damaging artist dignity.”

The group continued promoting as a 10-member act under THE BOYZ name, despite Haknyeon’s contract reportedly remaining valid until December 2027.

In both his Billboard interview and a June 20 Instagram statement, Haknyeon denied any wrongdoing and accused ONE HUNDRED of coercion and defamation. He further claims the agency leaked confidential penalty information to reporter Choi Jiye of Ten Asia to escalate public pressure.

Haknyeon subsequently filed civil and criminal complaints against the agency for breach of contract and against the journalist under the Information and Communications Network Act. Police cleared him on July 2, citing insufficient evidence — a result he argues invalidates the agency’s grounds for invoking a morality clause.

After mediation efforts collapsed, the dispute proceeded to trial.

ONE HUNDRED has denied all allegations, calling Haknyeon’s public statements “unilateral and false.” The agency maintains that it verified the situation responsibly and acted to protect the remaining members and the group’s reputation. It also denies leaking internal documents and has committed to presenting its evidence in court.

In a September statement, the agency accused Haknyeon of selectively quoting contract clauses to mislead the public. While confirming the increased damages claim in August, ONE HUNDRED declined to specify the exact figure at the time.

Haknyeon told Billboard the ordeal caused severe emotional distress, including insomnia, regret, isolation from former group members, and moments where he felt “life was not worth continuing.” He added that he avoided contacting THE BOYZ members to prevent affecting their schedules and tours.

Industry observers say the case could become a defining moment for the K-pop system, potentially influencing future standards around morality clauses, contract termination rules, artist privacy, and agency accountability.

The trial is expected to continue over several months.

